David Beckham joins lengthy queue to see Queen lying in state after heartfelt tribute

David Beckham has joined mourners queuing in London to see the Queen lying in state, following her death at 96.

Ahead of Her Majesty’s funeral, which is taking place on Monday, thousands have been waiting patiently across the Capital to pay their final respects.

Pictures on social media showed the former Manchester United footballer among those wanting to say a final goodbye to the monarch.

He could be seen in a dark blazer and tie, with a white shirt and a navy coat for the occasion.

The 47-year-old kept a low profile in a dark flat cap, but his appearance is thought to have caused a stir as many attempted to take his picture.

A Twitter user, who posts under the handle @nowthensunshine, said Beckham was ‘just a few lines behind us in the snake’.

‘The queue is now full of people trying to photograph David Beckham and forgetting to actually move onwards,’ they penned. ‘It’s madness!

‘I feel a bit sorry for him, but he’s taking it very well.

‘It’s made me almost forget that we’ve been in The Queue almost TWELVE HOURS though.’

Beckham shared a loving tribute to the late Royal last week, after news of her death emerged.

‘I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen,’ he shared on Instagram. ‘What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

‘How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.

‘How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough.

‘Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family.’

*Courtesy: metro.co.uk

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...