News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

 

David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.

 

The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online service on spiritual empowerment, hosted at the church’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

Ibiyeomie cautioned that any country that gave its highest recognitions and honours to fraudsters and shady characters was setting a dangerous precedent for its youth.

 

He advised the youth to shun the attraction of “blood money” and the proceeds of crime, citing the travails of Nigerian internet “celebrities” facing multiple charges of fraud in the United States of America.

 

“Do not go for blood money. Work for clean money and God will bless your effort”, Ibiyeomie said, adding that a just reward always awaited those who seek it by honest means.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
News Top Stories

World Bank: Nigeria, others to save $12.17bn in debt relief

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

$107.5m for Nigeria    FG yet to seek participation in debt relief programme   N igeria and 72 other low-income countries of the world could save about $12.17 billion owed sovereign and other creditors this year through their participation in the World Bank and G20’s COVID-19 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), according to fresh estimates […]
News

Obasanjo: Africa needs PhD holders with character for development, growth

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday stressed the need for more doctorate degree holders that are imbued with character for the progress, development and growth of African countries in all sectors of the economy. This was as he said that these four cardinal areas of needs, which were government services, industry/private sector, academia as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: