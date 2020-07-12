DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.

The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online service on spiritual empowerment, hosted at the church’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ibiyeomie cautioned that any country that gave its highest recognitions and honours to fraudsters and shady characters was setting a dangerous precedent for its youth.

He advised the youth to shun the attraction of “blood money” and the proceeds of crime, citing the travails of Nigerian internet “celebrities” facing multiple charges of fraud in the United States of America.

“Do not go for blood money. Work for clean money and God will bless your effort”, Ibiyeomie said, adding that a just reward always awaited those who seek it by honest means.

