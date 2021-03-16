Business

David Kang explains importance of being patient while trading

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

David Kang is popularly known as a stock trader and coach.
However, the success achieved by the young entrepreneur did not come on a platter of gold.
Born into a lower-middle-class family, David Kang did not have it easy growing up, especially as his parents were battling with health problems that prevented them from working.
The dream was to become a professional violinist but as fate would have it, David currently pulls the strings in the world of stock trading.
David’s inspirational journey into the world of stocks started at the age of 19.
As a freshman in college, David heard his friends discussing stocks. His curiosity and desire to learn pushed him to ask about the venture and after he was told to check out a free app called StockTwits, David simply took it from there, going all out to make it work.
StockTwits works like a social media platform for stock traders, allowing them to connect with traders across the globe, interact, and even copy the trades of gurus. Hard work and luck fell in place for the teenage David when he took one of the trades advised by a guru on StockTwits.
The trader had a couple of thousand followers and he advised them to buy a particular biotech stock, with the prediction that it would appreciate.
Young, broke, naïve, and desperate, David took the trade and he did so with all the money he had saved.
His gamble paid off as his investment generated about $300 potential profit in 30 minutes.
David did not hesitate, selling the stock immediately and cashing out his profit.
David went on to make six-figures straight from his dorm room.
“I got extremely excited and started to vision the potential this stock trading thing had so I left class immediately and went straight to the school library. I asked the librarian to take me to the section of trading and investing and ever since then, I started studying daily more than my school classes. My grades went down, but my money went up. This is how my journey of stock trading began,” said David Kang.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Ember months: Smile excites customers with triple offer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

To set the tone for very blissful 2020 ember months, Smile Nigeria, said it is providing its customers with an integrated triple offer that will ensure that they not only stay connected, but also enjoy extra data. The three separate but organically related Offers are two Router Offers and a SmileKonnect Roaming Offer. According to […]
Business

Google threatens to shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Google’s threat escalates a battle with publishers such as News Corp that is being […]
Business

Danbatta: How NCC’s projects, others boost transformation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the various projects being executed by the commission and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE) have been adding significant value to the digital transformation journey of Nigeria. Danbatta stated this during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica