David Mark’s daughter, Bauchi Rep defect to APC

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Hon. Blessing Onuh, first daughter of the former Senate President, David Mark Tuesday formally dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onuh, represents Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State.

Also, Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi, representing Bauchi federal constituency of Bauchi State, renounced his membership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the APC.

Both defections were announced on the floor of the House by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who read separate letters from the defectors.

Onuh, in her letter, said she took the decision to leave APGA after consultation with her constituents following the intractable crisis at all levels of the party.

She commended the APC leadership for facilitating her movement to the party.

On his part, Hon. Abdullahi said he left the PRP because of the divisions in the party.

According to him, Alhaji Falalu Bello and Prof. Bello Usman had been locked in a leadership tussle with each claiming the chairmanship.

Like this: Like Loading...