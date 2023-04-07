David Moyes Under Pressure After Trashing

West Ham manager David Moyes to remain in charge of club but Saturday’s game at Fulham considered a must-not-lose; Hammers suffered a heavy 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday; the loss leaves West Ham outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference

The Hammers suffered a damaging defeat on Wednesday night asthey were hrashed 5-1 at home by Newcastle

The loss leaves West Ham outside of the Premier League drop zone only on goal difference, but with a game in hand on their relegation rivals.

It was business as usual on Thursday with Moyes due to speak to the media on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s pivotal 3pm kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Despite spending £179m in the summer, West Ham have endured a miserable campaign domestically having suffered 15 league defeats, winning just three of their last 16 league games.

The Hammers, who sit 15th, are one of four teams on 27 points, alongside Everton, Nottingham Forest and 18th-place Bournemouth.

But West Ham do still have a chance of lifting a first major trophy in 43 years, with the club preparing for a Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent this month.

Asked if he still has the backing of the board the former Everton manager said “I’ve got no doubt they are behind me. I’m confident in the way we work and what they think.”

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, David Moyes said “As a manager, I have to [take responsibility] and front up to questions. You have watched the game and are able to write what you see.

“I’m a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that.

“I really like my job here, I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I’m hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future.”

Moyes also acknowledged the pressure he finds himself under, stating that “If you’re a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight then you’re always in jeopardy. I understand that.”

There were huge swathes of empty seats by full-time at the London Stadium, while the home supporters that remained greeted the final whistle with boos following their side’s capitulation.

Moyes admitted he did not blame any fans for walking out early, although did suggest they needed to “stand up and be true supporters” with his side in difficulty.

