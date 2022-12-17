Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

David-Okekwu honoured by Ado Awaye for promoting its tourism offerings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For one of Nigerian young tour operators and aspiring tourism global leaders, Atabo David-Okekwu, it was an honour well deserved and timely as well, as the traditional ruler of Ado Awaye of Araromi Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alado of Ado-Awaye; Oba (Rev) Olugbile Ademole Folakanmi (Makuledoye  O d u b a d e 1), and his people, last month gathered in a colourful and entertaining ceremony to celebrate and honour him for his unalloyed contribution to the development and promotion of the community tourism offerings. Elated about this development, David- Okekwu disclosed; ‘‘I am happy to

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Marriott Hotels in Nigeria delights with exciting festive offerings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Exciting and fun time awaits guests and visitors to Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, headlined by Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos and Sheraton Abuja, this festive season, as the hotel group has unveiled array of entertaining offerings at the three hotels for Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to the Cluster Director for Sales and […]
Travel & Tourism

Winners emerge at Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Organisers of Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has held the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards otherwise known as Balearica Awards 2020, with winners emerging in different categories of the awards. It was held last week as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 regulations, which put a cap on number of people at events. […]
Travel & Tourism

Destination Ondo carnival costumes hit market soon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Few weeks after unfolding the plan to make Ondo Kingdom the hub for carnival costume making in Africa, the pet project of Destination Ondo created by the Founder of La Campagne Tropicana River, Beach and Forest Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has finally taken off on a successful note, with the conclusion of two weeks intensive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica