David-Okekwu honoured by Ado Awaye for promoting its tourism offerings

For one of Nigerian young tour operators and aspiring tourism global leaders, Atabo David-Okekwu, it was an honour well deserved and timely as well, as the traditional ruler of Ado Awaye of Araromi Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alado of Ado-Awaye; Oba (Rev) Olugbile Ademole Folakanmi (Makuledoye O d u b a d e 1), and his people, last month gathered in a colourful and entertaining ceremony to celebrate and honour him for his unalloyed contribution to the development and promotion of the community tourism offerings. Elated about this development, David- Okekwu disclosed; ‘‘I am happy to
Related Articles
Marriott Hotels in Nigeria delights with exciting festive offerings
Exciting and fun time awaits guests and visitors to Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, headlined by Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos and Sheraton Abuja, this festive season, as the hotel group has unveiled array of entertaining offerings at the three hotels for Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to the Cluster Director for Sales and […]
Winners emerge at Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020
Organisers of Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has held the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards otherwise known as Balearica Awards 2020, with winners emerging in different categories of the awards. It was held last week as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 regulations, which put a cap on number of people at events. […]
Destination Ondo carnival costumes hit market soon
Few weeks after unfolding the plan to make Ondo Kingdom the hub for carnival costume making in Africa, the pet project of Destination Ondo created by the Founder of La Campagne Tropicana River, Beach and Forest Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has finally taken off on a successful note, with the conclusion of two weeks intensive […]
