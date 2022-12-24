Travel & Tourism

David-Okekwu honoured by Ado Awaye for promotion of tourism offerings

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

For one of Nigerian young tour operators and aspiring tourism global leaders, Atabo David-Okekwu, it was an honour well deserved and timely as well, as the traditional ruler of Ado Awaye of Araromi Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alado of Ado-Awaye; Oba (Rev) Olugbile Ademole Folakanmi (Makuledoye Odubade 1), and his people, last month gathered in a colourful and entertaining ceremony to celebrate and honour him for his unalloyed contribution to the development and promotion of the community tourism offerings.

Elated about this development, David- Okekwu disclosed; ‘‘I am happy to announce to the house that I have been conferred a chieftaincy title in Ado-Awaye, Oyo State, Nigeria as the Asina Afe of Ado- Awaye – which means; Way opener of social life in Ado-Awaye. ‘‘According to the King (Alado of Ado- Awaye), the honourary chieftaincy title is based on my contribution to the tourism heritage development of Ado-Awaye, which I started in 2018. ‘‘As an Igala man from Kogi State, getting this honour from a King in Oyo State, shows how tourism can actually be a key driver to unity, peace, and sustainable development for our country.’’

For him, the chieftaincy award will spur him to continue in his strides while urging others to commit themselves to the betterment, development and promotion of the rural communities so as to boost Nigeria’s tourism offerings. ‘‘I hope this spurs everyone to keep doing what they do,’’ he said.

David-Okekwu is the foremost Nigerian tour operator to promote Ado Awaye’s most notable and suffusing tourism product, Ado Awaye Suspended Lake. Ado Awaye Suspended Lake is a fascinating and enchanting natural creation, housing one of the crests of rocks commonly referred to in surveyor’s language as the “sleeping lion.” It has 350 steps leading to the top of the hill, taking almost an hour climb to the top. The suspended lake is a large slopping rocky plain, with the top providing panoramic view of the picturesque scenery of the area.

 

