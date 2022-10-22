David–Okekwuun folds initiative to up lift Kogi tourism, attract youth participation

As part of the activities to mark the recent global commemoration of the World Tourism Day (WTD), by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on September 27, with the theme; Rethinking Tourism, one of the aspiring young Nigerian leaders of global tourism, Atabo David-Okekwu, has launched an initiative that is geared at developing tourism in Kogi State through education. Speaking at the event, which was held at CMML Secondary School, Anyigba, Kogi State, David-Okekwu noted that; “Investment in tourism education, with strong attention to teens and young people in indigenous communities, is a significant way to Rethinking Tourism.” The youthful tourism entrepreneur, who is the Founder of ComeMakeWeGo Africa, used the occasion to share his vision for tourism development in his home state, Kogi, saying he that envisions Igalaland and Kogi State, producing the best tourism professionals in the country within the next 10 years.

This is even as he noted that by 2032 he wants the state to be able to export top skilled and trained professionals to other states and countries, while also becoming one of the top tourism destinations in Nigeria and Africa at large. For David-Okekwu, whose ambition is to become the Secretary General of UNWTO in the coming years, “it is undeniable that Ane’Igala and Kogi State as a whole are destinations with rich cultural, human assets and traditions, and I believe it is time to include and encourage teenagers and youths to be promoters of these cultures, or else Igala and other ethnicities in Kogi State may be lost in a few years; God forbid.”

Part of the initiative, was the donations of dozens of tourism textbook by David-Okekwu, titled; Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges written by award-winning tourism professional and author, Mrs. Nanna Yakubu, alongside copies of the tourism education curriculum developed by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council. A major highlight was the launching of Tourism Club for the students of the school and the designation of the college’s Geography teacher as the tourism club’s internal leader in order to ensure the initiative’s long-term effectiveness.

