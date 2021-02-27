Arts & Entertainments

David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’ to premiere on Netflix

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut ‘The Water Man’ has been picked up by Netflix and RLJE Films. The latest acquisition will reportedly see the family adventure drama premiere in US theatres on May 7 and an international release on Netflix later on in the year. Scripted by Emma Needell, the feature follows the story of Gunner who sets out on a quest to rescue his ill mother by going in search of the Water man, a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality. It stars ‘This Is Us’ actor, Lonnie Chavis in the lead role, Rosario Dawson, Amiah Miller and David Oyelowo. The Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, ShivHans Pictures and Yoruba Saxon production first showcased at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

