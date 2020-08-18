David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City

David Silva has joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after his Manchester City contract expired.

Lazio were confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m a year.

However, the Spaniard has opted to join Sociedad – who finished sixth in La Liga last season – a decade after he swapped Valencia for Manchester City, reports Sky Sports.

The midfielder left City after 10 seasons at the club, where he won 11 major honours including four Premier League titles.

The 34-year-old bowed out after City’s Champions League exit to Lyon on Saturday, coming off the bench in the 3-1 quarter-final defeat.

City announced on Monday Silva will be honoured with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium in recognition of his service.

Silva’s message to City fans

“The time has arrived. Ten years and 13 titles later, it’s time for me to say goodbye to the club that has left an indelible mark on my life and career,” Silva said on Twitter earlier on Monday.

“I look back and it’s clear I could not have made a better decision than to accept City’s proposal to join their project back in 2010.

“Manchester City and I have grown together. In 10 years, I have developed personally and professionally. I have celebrated many victories and titles and lived through epic moments.

“I have seen my lovely child, Mateo, born and I have even started to feel comfortable under heavy rain!

“City are a fantastic family. I won’t ever forget the way they threw themselves into helping me when I suffered the hardest moments of my life, offering me support and empathy.

“Precisely because of that I want to tell you it has been a real pleasure wearing the sky blue shirt and the captain’s armband of our club, sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world, and working closely with the finest club representatives and board members the game has to offer.

“And on top of that, all the time I had the backing of the amazing fans who have supported me always, through good and bad moments. You are really amazing.

“I hope that City will achieve even bigger triumphs in the future. I am going to support the team from a distance. I am so happy I have shared these unforgettable moments with the City family – you will always be in my heart.

“I want to send every Cityzen a huge hug.”

