Sports

David Silva to join Lazio on three-year deal after leaving Man City

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

David Silva is joining Lazio on a three-year deal after leaving Manchester City. The Spanish playmaker is moving on from the Etihad Stadium this summer after 10 years and has decided to play in Serie A for the first time in his career.
The 34-year-old is confident that he has at least another five years left at the top – injuries permitting – and Lazio have given him the long-term security he desired when leaving City.
David Silva has already played his last Premier League game for City but may yet feature as Pep Guardiola’s side continue their quest to win the Champions League, with the quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday, reports The Guardian.
Last month the playmaker posted an emotional message thanking City fans for their support during his time at the club. “They have shown me so much respect – and respect is the most important thing for me,” he said.
“They have shown me and my family respect wherever we go and then on the pitch too. I am very grateful for all of this. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, to the club, to the workers here at the club because they have made my life much easier and I am grateful for that. I will be Blue – Blue forever.”
Lazio, who have just finished fourth in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League next season, are confident of renewing the contract of their star striker Ciro Immobili and are in advanced talks to sign Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahce for €16m (£14.4m).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okpekpe race organizers congratulate Olayinka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have congratulated Mr. Olaniran Olayinka on his elevation as the new Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank. As part of its reorganization process, Keystone Bank Limited (former Bank PHB), has announced the appointment of Olayinka as its new Managing Director/CEO. In a congratulatory message personally signed by […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo back in form as Juve beat 10-man Lecce 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Friday. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina […]
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: