Arts & Entertainments

Davido Acquires 2023 Maybeach Virgil Abloh To His Collection

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke has acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh days after his colleague, Wizkid Ayo, shows off his car collection, his 3rd Rolls Royce.

The singer upgraded his garage by adding a brand new Maybach Virgil Abloh which costs $530, 000 approximately N394 000 000 (Three hundred and ninety-four million naira).

Reports also have it that Davido’s new collection has only 150 manufactured, and the singer already has one in his possession.

Many took to social media to congratulate Davido and prayed to have such wealth.

Pandora Peaceman

