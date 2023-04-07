Arts & Entertainments News

Davido Applauds Olamide For Linking Him Up With 'Asake' On Timeless

American-born Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed how he was able to meet with Asake to collaborate on his new album, ‘Timeless’.

Speaking during a podcast, Davido revealed how fellow colleague, Olamide Baddo linked him up with one of his signees, Asake, to feature on his album.

Davido applauds Olamide and spoke on the connection they shared and how he responded to his messages without stressing him.

The 30-year-old singer showed affection for Asake, and that prompted him to feature the fast-rising singer on his album.

