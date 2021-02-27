Arts & Entertainments

Davido displays MTV, BET awards ahead of Tiny Desk Concert

Nigerian superstar, Davido made his debut on NPR Tiny Desk on Wednesday as part of the Black History Month. During the show, where he performed live with his actual vocals, he was supported by a four-piece band and two backing singers – a guy and a girl. All melodies were played live as Davido displayed his two biggest awards; his plaque for the BET Best International Act (Africa) and his MTV African Music Award for Best African Act. Dressed in all black, he performed songs like ‘Gobe,’ ‘Aye,’ ‘Risky,’ and ‘Jowo.’

During the performance, Davido revealed that his dad, an African-American is his biggest inspiration. With this, Davido follows Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage as the only Nigerians to perform at the show. A few weeks ago, Wizkid postponed his performance due to COVID-19 related issues.

