News

Davido Drops Release Date For New Album, Timeless

Posted on Author Patrick Chilaka Comment(0)

Pop artiste and DMW boss Davide Adeleke, better known as Davido has announced the release date for his highly anticipated album on 31st March 2023 entitled ‘Timeless’.

He made this announcement via his verified Instagram account on Tuesday 21st March 2023.

Davido posted an announcement video in which he touched on the process that has led up to the album and the events that he has experienced in the past year.

“There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A Time for Silence.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all.

“Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new.
My next album TIMELESS is here, on March 31st. Pre-save link in bio”.

The album is titled ‘Timeless’ and it will be Davido’s fourth album since he released his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2013.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Delta mulls PPP in new varsities’ development

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta State Government yesterday said it would seek publicprivate- partnership in the development of its three new universities. Chairman of the Project Management Committee for the universities, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, disclosed this while presenting the Committee’s report to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. Muoboghare, who is the immediate past […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF to Igbo leaders: You must end agitations for secession in your region

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…says Buhari has marginalised the north in infrastructure The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday rose from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna, with a call on Igbo leaders to put in place measures that will end the agitations for secession in the zone. A communique issued after the meeting made available to journalists […]
News Top Stories

How girlfriend drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Ataga, to death in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More details have emerged about what led to the death of Michael Usifo Ataga on Thursday and who actually killed him. Ataga, the CEO of Super TV and a director with Super, who resided in Banana Island, Lagos, was reported missing on Sunday by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved […]

Leave a Reply