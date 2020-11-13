Davido enlists Chris Brown, Nas, Nicki Minaj for ‘A Better Time’ album

David Adeleke, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Davido, has revealed that ‘A Better Time’, his highly anticipated album, will be released today. The music superstar took to his social media page to break the news to his numerous fans while also sharing the project’s tracklist.

“This year we’ve been through crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00,” he wrote. In the 17-track album, the award-winning singer enlisted some global heavyweights like Nas, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj. The tracks in the new project include ‘Fem’, ‘Jowo’, ‘Something fishy’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Very Special’, and ‘Sunlight’, ‘Holy Ground’ with Nicki Minaj, ‘The Best’ with Mayorkun, ‘Shopping Spree’ with Chris Brown and Young Thug, and ‘Sunlight’.

Others are ‘Tanana’ with Tiwa Savage, ‘Mebe’ with Mugeez, ‘La La’ with CKay, ‘So Crazy’ with Lil Baby, ‘Birthday Cake’ with Hit-Boy and Nas, ‘I Got a Friend’ with Mayorkun & Sho Madjozi, ‘Fade’ with Bella Shmurda, and ‘On My Way with Sauti Sol. Davido had earlier announced plans to release ‘A Better Time’ in July, five months after he had put out ‘A Good Time’, his 17-track project. The plan, however, did not materialise.

