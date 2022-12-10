Arts & Entertainments

Davido excited about performing at Qatar 2022 closing ceremony

Nigerian superstar, Davido has been confirmed to perform at the closing ceremony of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, shared the news via his Instagram story with the caption; ‘So happy my bro #Davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.” The closing ceremony is slated for December 18 and according to the reports, the DMW boss will be performing the Qatar 2022 anthem; Hayya Hayya (Happy Together) alongside Trinidad singer, Cardona and Qatar singer, Aisha.

 

Our Reporters

