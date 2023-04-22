Davido graces Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers

Popular musician and musical entrepreneur, David Adedeji Adeleke will be guest this week on African Voices Playmakers, Globacom- sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN). During the 30-minute personality chat, the 30-year old will be talking about life, his choices and career progression which has spanned about 11years. Known widely by his stage name, Davido, the 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Nigeria, rose to fame in 2012 after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo from which six additional singles – “Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright” – were taken. He won the Next Rated award at The Headies same 2012 and between2013and2015, released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”. He founded his own record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) in 2016 and has since made it a platform for other artists to rise to musical stardom.
