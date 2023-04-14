Arts & Entertainments

Davido Hails Rema On His Latest Achievement

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido has expressed pride in his junior colleague, Rema as he recognised him as one of the major Afrobeat singers in the Nigerian music industry.

David stated this while speaking in a radio interview hosted by Kiss FM in the United Kingdom (UK) after the anchor of the show asked him what he feels about Afrobeats movements on his joy and excitement for his junior colleague Rema.

Davido replied and said he remembered the days when Rema was a young boy, who used to hang out in his living room, and now look at him, how quickly he rose to stardom with the most popular Afrobeat song in history.

He said, “I saw Rema in New York two days ago. And I hugged him and I was like ‘I’m so proud of you’. Because I remember him coming to my house with D’Prince back then. And chilling quietly in my living room.

“He didn’t say a word, not knowing that he is going to have the highest charting Afrobeats song ever [on Billboard Hot 100] with ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez. That is crazy!”

“You know, he’s just a kid from Benin and then you see that happen, it makes you like believe in miracles,”

The 30-year-old singer, however, described Afrobeats as an avenue for a lot of people to escape poverty in Africa

