Davido: I’ll run for House of Representatives in future

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke (aka Davido) has said he will eventually run for the office someday. The music star made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series.

When asked if he is still going to be vocal about politics especially after his uncle’s failed attempt at winning the governorship seat in Osun State at the last elections, the music star had this to say; “If I run, nobody go beat me.”

Ebuka further asked the hitmaker if he was ever going to run for office. He said: “You will see. Presidency, I’m joking. I don’t know, I’ll probably start from the House of Representatives.

This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes I win run for office.” Davido was asked if his career as a musician will affect his chances of running for a political position. ‘Wetin be the result for the last election wen I go when dem switch? So, imagine say na me.

So, it’s not about me. We actually want to help. Even like in Osun, during COVID-19, popc sent N500M for COVID-19 relief for nothing,” he said. “Do you know my best channel Ebuka? People think its MTV but its Channels news. I watch CNN, I know whats going on in Russia.

Now there is a crisis in Mali where the people removed a sitting president. I love politics. All I read is politics.” He went on to talk about how he has lost faith in the electoral system in Nigeria. According to him, results can be manipulated to favour anyone in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...