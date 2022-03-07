Arts & Entertainments

Davido, is my mentor in music – Cassidy Bryan

Many successful people today became points of references because they looked through the shoulders of those who have gone before. Many were largely inspired by acts of courage and groundbreaking achievements of others who inspired them and became mentors.

As large and unique as the entertainment industry is, with individuals exhibiting unique talents, it is, however, not in isolation from the earlier established fact.

Thomas Pius Bryan, who is
popularly known as Cassidy Bryan, the ‘WOSH’ hitmaker, has revealed that Nigerian Afro pop artiste and multiple award winner, Davido, and Canadian singer, Drake, are his mentors.

One of the things mentors do is to help focus efforts on setting goals and achieving them. Davido founded the record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), months after signing a record deal with Sony Music in 2016.

Like his mentor, Cassidy Brian started music from school. He is a 400 level student of Industrial Physics at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State. As an undergraduate, the outstanding up-and-coming artiste launched his own label; 95 Gang Entertainment.

In an interaction with journalist, the Bayelsa-born singer also spoke about how he started music and the inspiration behind his hit single.

“My mentors are Drake and Davido,” Cassidy Bryan said.

On how he was able to strike the limelight with ‘WOSH’, the hip hop singer stated, “It’s actually a motivation when I heard the beat, was a good atmosphere, Despite the ups and down I still saw I was living a good life, breathing freely waking up every day is such an underrated blessing in life”.

Continuing, Cassidy Bryan said: “I thought it should be this cool all the way then I knew it would be something everyone would relate to, that’s how I decided to came up with the song wosh ‘grab that bag we need that treasure’.”

Despite breaking from obscurity recently, Cassidy Bryan disclosed that he has been making music since a tender age.

“I started creating music at a young age, I listened to a lot of songs from on YouTube, music channels and would freestyle any where any time,” said Cassidy Bryan.

 

