Davido joins dad’s company as director

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has always made it known that he plans to retire from music in future and it appears he has now taken a step towards that goal. Recently, the FEM crooner took to his page on Twitter with a tweet in which he noted that he is gradually becoming a member of his father’s Pacific Holdings company.

Davido accompanied his post with a picture which appeared to have been taken within the premises of the company. However, even though the singer is yet to make it official, a visit to the official website of the company shows that the singer has now been brought on board as a director.

Davido’s name was listed alongside other executives in the company. His sisters, Sharon and Ashley, were listed as executive directors while the singer’s elder brother, Adewale, was also listed as a director in the company. Earlier, a Nigerian man shared his thoughts concerning Davido and Chioma’s engagement. The man, identified as Daniel Regha, advised the singer to fulfill the promise of marriage he made to Chioma in 2019.

The man tweeted: “I don’t mean to impose, how u live ur life is ur personal choice but I think the best thing u can do in 2021 is fulfilling ur 2019 statement by getting married to Chioma; The love & money is there so I don’t see what’s the hold up. All the same I wish u the best in 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...