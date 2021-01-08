Arts & Entertainments

Davido joins dad’s company as director

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has always made it known that he plans to retire from music in future and it appears he has now taken a step towards that goal. Recently, the FEM crooner took to his page on Twitter with a tweet in which he noted that he is gradually becoming a member of his father’s Pacific Holdings company.

Davido accompanied his post with a picture which appeared to have been taken within the premises of the company. However, even though the singer is yet to make it official, a visit to the official website of the company shows that the singer has now been brought on board as a director.

Davido’s name was listed alongside other executives in the company. His sisters, Sharon and Ashley, were listed as executive directors while the singer’s elder brother, Adewale, was also listed as a director in the company. Earlier, a Nigerian man shared his thoughts concerning Davido and Chioma’s engagement. The man, identified as Daniel Regha, advised the singer to fulfill the promise of marriage he made to Chioma in 2019.

The man tweeted: “I don’t mean to impose, how u live ur life is ur personal choice but I think the best thing u can do in 2021 is fulfilling ur 2019 statement by getting married to Chioma; The love & money is there so I don’t see what’s the hold up. All the same I wish u the best in 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adeniran: Day I was embarrassed for mimicking Hulk Hogan

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Makinde Adeniran is a veteran actor, a theatre director, script writer, art critic and culture advocate. He is the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Lagos Chapter. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Adeniran talks about live theatre, Nollywood, career and other issues Your hair style has become something of an identity […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage: It took me years to realise my breakup with TeeBillz

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Tiwa Savage recently had a video interview with the New York Times (NYT), where she talked about her new album ‘Celia,’ and the journey so far in the Nigerian music industry. An interesting part of that interview was when she got to talk about the track “Us (Interlude),” which highlighted her failed marriage to artist […]
Arts & Entertainments

UNN First Class graduate explains how he became a farmer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A First Class graduate of Mathematics, Emmanuel Nworie, has been forced to become a cassava farmer in his village for survival. An online news portal, TheCable reported that the exceptionally brilliant chap who graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 on a five-point scale from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), is now languishing on a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica