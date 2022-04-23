Arts & Entertainments

Davido keeps every member of his team on their toes –Umarudeen

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Music star, Davido, has been described by his Road Manager, Dayo Umarudeen, as someone who does not entertain laxity and keeps every member of his team on their toes so as to achieve greatness. With multiple hit songs and endorsement deals credited to Davido, Umarudeen, who joined the award-winning singer’s team about four years ago, said despite the success recorded by the singer, he always wants to keep winning and never stops dreaming big. Speaking about his job as his road manager and how much influence he draws from Davido, the US-born artiste manager said: “Davido is cool and wants everybody to be better than what they are.” He added that: “That’s why he be pushing me to go further, he sees it and he is always there. I’m the kind of person that likes to do things on my own.

I only go to David when I encounter difficulties because I know he can help me fix it. He’s always there to put me through. I do all the dirty work. I’m a roadrunner.” Umarudeen may be working closely with a super star singer and hit maker, he equally wants to build his own name and write his story in a way that it inspires millions of youths struggling to find their calling.

Revealing his plans and what he hopes to achieve for himself and others who look up to him, he said that: “I feel like at the end of the day God has a plan for everyone. At the end of the day, I want to open a music label, not like a money-based one. ‘‘I just want to be able to put people on the map, people behind the scenes. Show people what people in the background are doing. For example, with someone like Drake, there are always 20 people behind him making things work. I want to be that person that shows that this is the person doing this or that.’’

 

Our Reporters

