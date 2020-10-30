Davido opens up on intimate life, celebrity crush

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is known for dropping club bangers and showing off his cute daughters. His love for fiancee, Chioma Rowland, is also another thing he does little to hide.

In a recent interview with The Beat FM, the hitmaker shared some pretty interesting things about himself that not so many people know. In the 60-second clip shared to @ thebeat999fm’s official Instagram page, he was asked a couple of questions including when he last got some ‘bedroom action’. The singer who wore a shy smile revealed he could not remember the last time. He also revealed the biggest misconception he has heard about himself, which is, that he is rude.

The FEM crooner who said his favourite song is Dami Duro stated that his celebrity crush is Kylie Jenner. He quickly added that nothing can happen between them since they are both in relationships. The singer, who was been actively involved in the EndSARS issue in the country, stated that the past few days have been hard for him. He, however, noted that seeing the video of his little fan dancing happily to his new song FEM made him smile.

The video showed the mother of the baby boy playing a cartoon video for him on her mobile phone but the little child refused as he burst into tears. Meanwhile, with the ugly turn out of events following the Lekki toll gate shooting, different developments and narratives have sprung up. One of such was Lagos lawmaker and Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, who was alleged to be pushing for a bill to censor social media speech and also reportedly blamed the Lekki shooting on social media influencers and celebrities. Though he has since come out to debunk the allegations, several Nigerians on social media refused to accept Elliot’s explanation and one of the bunch was Davido.

