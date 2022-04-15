Arts & Entertainments

Davido, PSquare, Olamide to thrill fans at Glo Battle of the Year national finals

Dance and music fans will be in for exciting times at the Glo Battle of the year Nigeria national finals with afrobeat stars, Davido, Olamide, PSquare as well as Teni and Simi on the line-up to perform at the national finals billed for April 23 and 30 2022 in Lagos. The live events, which will take place at Eko Hotels and Suites, are billed as two nights of unlimited entertainment.

The company in a statement made available to New Telegraph said: “Globacom has always been a promoter of Nigerian entertainment and culture. As we come to the end of an amazing season of riveting dance performances, we want to thrill music and dance fans as well as our subscribers with two unforgettable nights of unlimited entertainment with Davido, Olamide, PSquare, Teni, Simi, and a supporting cast of comedians including Basketmouth, Bovi, and others.” Dancers from BBoys to Krumpers, Lockers to Afro dancers, and BBoy Crews are headed to Lagos where the winners in each category as well as Nigeria’s representative at the World Battle of the Year competition in Japan will emerge and go home with mega millions.

At the end of Episode 10, regional finalists emerged in the crew category following their display of dance floor artistry with judges looking out for solid foundations, clean executions, cyphers, freezes, and power moves. Street Cypher crew heads to Lagos from Abuja. The crew which already has two dance trophies will be hoping to make it three. The experienced Footloops will represent the Benin region while 11 Allstars, the BOTY 2017 winners from Portharcourt will be hoping to take the trophy back to their region.

Funky Fellas will be representing Kaduna and with three trophies already in their kitty, the crew from the crocodile city will be hoping to make it four. The Outsiders crew will be hoisting the flag for the Enugu region, while the very impressive and Lagos-based 619 crew will be hoping to leverage their talents, skills, and experience to take the top prize

 

