Davido Reacts To Fan Who Asked About Chioma’s Whereabouts

Award-winning Afrobeats star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has answered a fan’s curiosity about his wife, Chioma Rowland’s whereabouts.

It would be recalled that Davido had vowed to marry Chioma early this year, but after the tragedy leading to the death of their child, Ifeanyi happened, the singer speedily wedded Chioma last year in November 2022. 

The traditional wedding was held in his father’s house, as Chioma’s bride price was paid in full. He had few family friends in attendance with no camera allowed.

The DMS boss secretly wedded Chioma, as their traditional wedding was held on November 6th, to console Chioma and assure her of her place with him.

Following all the events that unfolded last year, Chioma has not really made a public appearance even when news making the rounds about his husband, Davido’s alleged pregnancy with baby mama.

But on Friday, an inquisitive fan questioned the whereabouts of the singer’s wife, who has stayed silent ever since her public appearance at his uncle’s inauguration.

The fan who took to his Instagram page wrote, “Where’s Chioma?”.

In reaction to the fan’s question, Davido stated that his wife is in her husband’s house.

“In her husband’s house”.

