Davido Reassures Chioma At 28, Says ‘It’s Forever Thing

Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated his wife, Chioma on her 28th birthday anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, the DMW boss shared a lively picture of Chioma as she pen down a romantic message to celebrate her day.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chioma Roland, better known as Chef Chi is celebrating her 28th birthday anniversary today, April 30.

In the mood for her birthday, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner reassured Chef Chi of his love, adding that it is a ‘Forever thing.’

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”