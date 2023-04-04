Arts & Entertainments News World News

Davido Sets New Record With Recent Album, Timeless

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has set a new record on Apple Music with his latest album, Timeless.

The 17-track album which was released on Friday, March 31,2023, has so far had the most first-day streams ever for an African album.

This was revealed by the Apple music on Tuesday via its verified Twitter handle.

Timeless, which is the fourth album of Davido has already broken the record for the biggest debut week on Spotify Nigeria and the biggest first-day streams on Boomplay.

