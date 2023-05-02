Davido Showers Chioma With Luxury Gifts For 28th Birthday

Award-winning afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has surprised his wife, Mrs.Chioma Rowland Adeleke on her 28th birthday with some luxurious gifts worth thousands of dollars.



Despite the ups and down in their relationship, the couple, who legally got married last year November, have been waxing strong and known for their extravagant displays of love and affection towards each other.

As evidence of his love for Chioma, the 30-year-old singer gifted his wife with two Birkin bags and a matching Richard Mille wristwatch, both of which are highly coveted items in the world of luxury fashion.

The bag is considered the most exclusive and expensive bag in the world as the prices are worth range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars which was named after actress and singer, Jane Birkin.

Davido’s luxurious gift items to his wife have again sparked conversations on social media, with many commending him for his grand gesture of love towards his wife.