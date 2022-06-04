Davido speaks on next album project

Afrobeats singer, Davido, has stated his incoming album will serve several purposes as he believes it will bring restoration of his original self as well as the regeneration of Afrobeat music. Davido explained that songs on his anticipated album will exude positive vibes that will make people smile, dance, and also provoke sober reflection. Speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s The Dotty Show, the DMW boss said: “We are bringing back original AfroBeat music. We had fun making it. “I am here to make people smile, dance, and sometimes, reflect. I feel the album has a bit of everything. It is more of bringing back the original Davido. Of course there will be a couple of features, but (it’s mainly about me).”
Related Articles
From ‘The Girl Who Found Water’ to ‘My Birthmark My Gift’, Azubuike shares experiences
When Chibuzor Mirian Azubuike was posted to Bauchi for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in 2011, she was shocked and apprehensive. The posting came less than two months after the post-election violence of 2011 that took the lives of 10 Corps members. However, she went to Bauchi for the youth service. She found […]
Mediabxng, R&R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers
Mediabxng, a Lagos-based media marketing company and R&R Entertainment based in Washington DC, USA have signed a partnership to create a synergy that will help hardworking Nigerian producers and directors reach a wider audience internationally and secure better funding for their productions. The partnership was announced recently at the inaugural Mediabxng producers and directors meet-up […]
Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, others star in Afolayan’s new production
Top Nollywood acts that include Hollywood actor, Hakeem K Kazeem, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, Ikorodu Boiz, Adebayo Salami, and Taiwo Hassan are some of the talents currently filming with producer extraordinaire, Kunle Afolayan. The new movie is a Netflix Original that will centre on an ancient Yoruba kingdom and also doubles […]
