Davido speaks on next album project

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Afrobeats singer, Davido, has stated his incoming album will serve several purposes as he believes it will bring restoration of his original self as well as the regeneration of Afrobeat music. Davido explained that songs on his anticipated album will exude positive vibes that will make people smile, dance, and also provoke sober reflection. Speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s The Dotty Show, the DMW boss said: “We are bringing back original AfroBeat music. We had fun making it. “I am here to make people smile, dance, and sometimes, reflect. I feel the album has a bit of everything. It is more of bringing back the original Davido. Of course there will be a couple of features, but (it’s mainly about me).”

 

