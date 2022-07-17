Body & Soul

Davido, star of the show at Osun Gubernatorial rally

The great people of Osun State will forever remember 2022 gubernatorial campaign rally because one of their sons of the soil, Davido, who despite being a super star, a music maestro decided to put aside pride and prejudice to support his uncle, Ademola Adeleke to become the next governor of Osun state.

Many other famous celebrities would have taken a back seat and let their boys do the running around while they relax at a cozy corner watching things happen, or perhaps watch their money do the rallying around, but not David Adedeji Adeleke.

He put on his PDP ashoebi, just like many others, not forgetting to look the part as a super star with his expensive glasses and baseball cap facing backwards, he stepped forward.

When it was time, he rolled up his sleeves, exchanged his expensive shoes for flip flops and took to the streets. Running and chanting like every other campaigner.

He ended the rally by performing his one of his songs on the rally Who would not love to have a nephew like Davido, whom affluence and power did not dilute his love for family.

A blogger wrote, ‘No money can buy what Davido did for his uncle’ to show support. Who knows his humility can win the hearts of the people of Osun to choose Ademola Adeleke as their next governor.

 

