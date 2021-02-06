Davido, Teni in talks over new album ‘Wondaland’

Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down in traffic, so he could feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘Wondaland.’ In the tweet, Davido wrote that: “Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the studio …

we finally made a classic that same week I think! Her album ‘Wondaland’ out this month! A lot of pple don’t know we grew up together in Atlanta..I’m so proud u made that decision.” A few days ago, Teni announced her debut album, ‘Wondaland’. The singer hasn’t announced the release date of the album yet.

