Arts & Entertainments

Davido: The rich are not the victims of police brutality…

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

David Adeleke, a Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Davido, says police brutality in Nigeria is something the masses mostly face, not an experience common to wealthy people like him. In a recent chat with UK Guardian, Davido spoke of the role of ‘Fem’, one of his hit singles, during a nationwide protest against operatives of the nowdisbanded special antirobbery squad (SARS).

The #EndSARS protesters shushed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, with ‘Fem‘ (which means “shut up” in Pidgin English) after he pleaded with them to get off the streets of Alausa in Ikeja. Commenting on this during the interview at his Banana Island home, Davido said: “It was crazy watching it.

I never expected it would turn out as it did, but the song has an energy that spoke to people.” On whether or not police brutality applies to the wealthy in the country, the 28-year-old added: “It’s not something we experience — it’s not the rich they’re doing this to.

The masses, they’re the ones bearing it. It has to stop. “Why should police be abusing people when they should be protecting them? It doesn’t make sense. You hear the atrocities these guys commit, it’s crazy. They should get justice, but look at what is happening.” Davido, who recently released ‘A Better Time‘, also spoke of his driving force in showbiz. He noted that African creatives were often ridiculed in the past but are now globally sought after for their unique sounds.

“When we were kids, Africans were made fun of. When I was going to Nigeria for holidays people would joke, like ‘Africa, how are you getting there, by boat? But now they’re the ones coming here,” the singer said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Prayer warrior proposes to lover during prayer session

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man proposed to his lover in the middle of a prayer session. Few members of a church gathered for prayers at a house, suspected to be the house o f one of their members. During the prayers, one of the members went […]
Arts & Entertainments

I will never officiate a wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup – Pastor

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Kenyan preacher, Pastor Godfrey Migwi has revealed that he won’t officiate any wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup.   In a video that has since gone viral, the clergy man said that the groom must see the bride’s face without makeup at least three weeks before the wedding.   […]
Arts & Entertainments

Araloba Season 14: Creative engagement of The Dancer and the Poet

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Dancer And The Poet” is set for virtual presentation as the highpoint of performances for Araloba Season 14, celebrating Theatre Centrik @21, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 27th of August, 2020. The piece is a rich presentation of poetry is an expression of dance in lines, rhymes and rhythms, presented to you […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: