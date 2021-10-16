Davido, Tim Godfrey, Waje, Nosa, Eben, Mario Ese, Laolu Gbenjo among others headlines celebrating The Life of Captain Hosa

The night of October 9 this year was filled with wonder and alluring incense of graceful voices, offering melodious renditions to God in celebration of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo’s – (JP) – inspiring journey on earth. Family, friends, and well-wishers gathered for a thrilling Thanksgiving reception under a star-studded sky at the NAF Base, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Thanksgiving event, which was hosted by MC Efex Efosa, Dare Art Alade, and Ayo Mario Ese, had several upper-crust artistes. They included Tim Godfrey, Waje, Nosa, Eben, Mario Ese, Laolu Gbenjo, and Grace Omosebi, among others who serenaded the guests with series of heartfelt performances.

Waje took the audience through a moment of deep spiritual reflection as she sang a canon of songs in electrifying voice.

She rendered the Captain’s favorite songs on special request by the first daughter of Captain Hosa, the dignified Olori Atuwatse III.

This intriguing moment soon spiralled after a group of vibrant women took to the stage in a moving moment of worship. They chanted an array of popular and soulful songs to the delight of guests.

The Ogwa-Olusan of Warri Kingdom, Mene Brown, a chief, made a special honour from himself and his wife on behalf of Captain Hosa. In collaboration with Gideon Bible Society, he donated 100 copies of the Bible.

Brown offered the first copy of the Bible to the first son of Captain Hosa, Osahon Okunbo, as a family memoir. He assured them that the 99 remaining books would be used according to God’s will to save lives just as the Captain’s life was saved.



The family danced in cheerful delight to the renditions from the gosspel-singing sensation, Gbenga Laolu. This is as more upbeat performances ensued. This time, from Captain’s young friend and Hip-Hop megastar, Davido, who spinned and thrilled the crowd with his hit songs while the crowd sang along.

Afterwards, Osahon made the vote of thanks, appreciating everyone who had been with the family from start to finish while assuring them that his father would be truly satisfied, “Smiling down on them from Heaven”.

As a sign of last respects, Osahon cheered the crowd, saying: “To El Capitan!” , which means “To The Captain!” in English.

This ended the night, marking the glorious exit of Captain Hosa, the beloved Benin billionaire and philanthropist. And as they bade him farewell, the crowd echoed, “Your spirit still lives on”.

Like this: Like Loading...