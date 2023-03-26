Arts & Entertainments

Davido To Tour Three Countries For Timeless Album Release

For ‘Timeless’, his highly anticipated studio album, Davido, a Nigerian music act, will be performing gigs in three countries.

OBO’s fourth album is set to be released on Friday, March 31.

Davido, on Friday, took to his Instagram page to thank his followers and fans for their support since he announced the coming of the music project.

He disclosed that he would be staying at concerts in London, New York, and Lagos in respect of the ‘Timeless’ album.

“The support for ‘Timeless‘ over the last few days has been incredible! Thank you for the love.

“I’m so excited to bring this album to life and share it with you in person.

“London, New York City, Lagos join me for ‘A Timeless Night’, a special live event, where we’ll make memories that will last forever!”

The US concert will be held on April 2, while that of the UK will take place on April 5. The singer will hold the Nigerian concert on April 25.

Davido who returned to social media on Tuesday, after an extended hiatus, recently deleted thousands of posts on his Instagram account.

The award-winning singer had been off social media since he lost Ifeanyi, his three-year-old son, on October 30, 2022.

Davido has established himself as one of the popular figures in the Nigerian music industry in the years he stepped into the Entertainment scene in Nigeria.

