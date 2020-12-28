Arts & Entertainments

Davido tweets about quitting music after ‘fight’ with Burna Boy

Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has sparked a train of reactions on Twitter after talking about quitting music.
“I go leave this music for una,” Davido tweeted on Monday.
Although, the FEM crooner has yet to reveal why he is considering leaving music, his tweet has caused a Twitter storm with his name dominating trends.
Many of his fans in reaction pleaded with him not to consider quitting his music career as he has many hits to his name. Some others were indifferent as they compared his music with Burna Boy and Wizkid.
Davido’s tweet might not be unconnected with unconfirmed reports that he got into an altercation with Burna Boy at a nightclub in Ghana.
A video shared by a Twitter user shows the moment a furious Davido attacked another man reported to be Burna Boy at the nightclub, over the weekend.

Reporter

Arts & Entertainments

Bond star, Daniel Craig, loses dad

Posted on

  Daniel Craig’s dad Tim Craig has passed away at the age of 77. The James Bond star was left “heartbroken” as his lookalike dad lost his battle to liver cancer on Thursday last week. Tim leaves behind his wife Kirsty, with whom he lived near Oswestry in Shropshire, as well as children Daniel, 52, […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

Nollywood film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), to premiere in 3 countries

Posted on

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire), has been confirmed to screen at three prestigious film festivals in Europe.   The film will reportedly screen at this year’s 013 Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF), Tilburg, Netherlands before moving to Austria for the Viennale film festival where it will screen on October 25 and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Singer Annjay shows off sexy curves in new photos

Posted on

Multi talented Nigerian entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma, who recently launched her new beauty product, Annjay Sexy Shaper, has released some lovely photos for the delight of her fans. The breathtaking photos, which she unveiled on her Instagram page, portrays a typical example of how sexy she wants every lady to feel and look. The new product, […]

