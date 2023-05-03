Davido, Ubi Franklin, Call Out Chioma’s Impersonator

Award-winning superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido and his wife’s manager, Ubi Franklin have raised alarm over Chioma’s imitator on Twitter.



Ubi Franklin, who is the talent manager of Chioma Roland, popularly known as Chef Chi shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter page, posing as Chioma.

Sharing the screenshot via his verified Twitter handle, he revealed that Chioma has no Twitter account and warned social media users to disregard tweets from the fake page.

He wrote, “This page is impersonating Chef Chi. Kindly disregard any tweet from this Twitter handle. Thank you”.



It was also confirmed by Davido, as he disclosed that his wife, Chioma has no Twitter account.

“Chioma has no Twitter”.