Davido will win a Grammy if he marries Chioma –Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has caused a stir on social media after he shared a prophecy for music star Davido. The actor in a video shared on his official Instagram page prophesied that the singer is going to win a Grammy Award only if he gets married to the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland, this year. “OBO listen to this prophecy, you are very talented.

God is saying if you marry Chioma this year you go win Grammy award because you are talented.” Maduagwu also used the opportunity to extend his congratulations to music stars Wizkid and Burna Boy who won their first Grammy Awards at the recently concluded event.

The actor showed off his vocal prowess by singing a short congratulatory song for the two. Some days ago, the actor had some words to share about the criteria a husband material must have. According to Maduagwu, if a man cannot give a lady at least N300k for business, he should not be considered as a serious husband material.

