Davido’s 02 Arena show was a class act – Cosmas Nnotum

Rap Artiste, Cosmas Okechukwu Nnotum has described his attendance at the 02 arena London show of Davido as a hit.

Cosmas Nnotum, who said the London event was filled with so much energy, described it as sweet and said it was never one any artiste should miss.

He further said, as an artist, he was opened to a show with Davido, and collaboration with other musical artistes like Burnaboy, Wizkid, and others.

He described himself as a creative thinker who undertakes a period of quiet, where he freestyles the melody in his head before recording on a sound wave.

“I’m highly spontaneous, so I don’t need to take long before I complete a song, it’s all about the vibe and energy of the song that determines what creativity comes out of me,” he said.

Cosmas who took to his Instagram page @Supaakos, to describe the show, said, London stood still for Davido, and advised other entertainers to look beyond Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...