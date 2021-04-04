Body & Soul

Davido’s 2019 album hits over 200m streams on spotify

It’s really a good season for Nigerian music as it keeps getting global thumbs up.

 

Though Singer Davido did not make it at the just concluded Grammy’s, his 2019 album A Good Time has hit over 200 million streams on music streaming platform Spotify.

 

Following the feat, the album has become the second most streamed album by an African artiste on the platform.

 

The album which features guest appearances from stars like Chris Brown, Wurld, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and Summer Walker has also broken the DMW boss’ record as his highest-streamed project of all time.

 

The ‘Jowo’ singer had also announced in July 2020 that the album amassed 1 billion streams on all digital streaming platforms

