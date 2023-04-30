Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Shares Cryptic Post On Chioma’s Birthday

The first baby mama of singer Davido, Sophia Momodu, has stirred up reactions as she shares a cryptic post on Chioma’s birthday anniversary.



As a lot of people from fans to celebrities are celebrating the birthday of Chioma Rowland, Sophia Momodu shared sultry photos online to disregard her birthday.

The mother of Imade Adeleke stated that she is in her selfish girl era and she loves it.

“In my selfish girl era and I love it for me”

However, many believed this could be a statement to shade Chioma on her birthday or while many believed she was just minding her business.

Chioma is currently on the lips of many as Adelekes family showers her with love.

From her husband, Davido to his cousin, Clarks Adeleke, his elder brother’s wife, Kani, members of the Adelekes family showered Chioma with love.

Davido shared a photo from their court wedding as he made a promise to his wife, Chioma, assuring her that their love is a forever thing.

Describing her love as timeless, he praised her for being his right-hand and go-to person.

“Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”.