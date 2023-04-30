Davido’s Cousin, Clark Celebrates Chioma At 28

Clarks Adeleke, the cousin of a Nigerian popular singer, Davido, has taken to his social media handle to celebrate the singer’s baby mama cum wife, Choma Rowland on her 28th birthday.

New Telegraph reports that Chioma is celebrating her 28th birthday toady, April 30, 2023.

The singer’s cousin who took to his instastory, described Chioma as the strongest woman in the world, noting that despite everything she went through, she never gave up.