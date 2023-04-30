Arts & Entertainments

Davido’s Cousin, Clark Celebrates Chioma At 28

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Clarks Adeleke, the cousin of a Nigerian popular singer, Davido, has taken to his social media handle to celebrate the singer’s baby mama cum wife, Choma Rowland on her 28th birthday.

New Telegraph reports that Chioma is celebrating her 28th birthday toady, April 30, 2023.
The singer’s cousin who took to his instastory, described Chioma as the strongest woman in the world, noting that despite everything she went through, she never gave up.

In another post, he stressed that Chioma is a priceless gift for which he’d ever remain grateful.

He prayed for her to have a meaningful birthday as he re-emphasised how important Chioma is in his life.

“I know you have been through so many hard times but you never gave up. You are the strongest woman in the entire world. You have such a positive approach to life.

“Happy birthday to my Amazing sister. Having a sister who’s also your best friend is a priceless gift. Iyawo baddest.

“I know that no matter what, you will always be a part of my life and I am so thankful that I have such a genuine sister, he added.



