News

Davido’s lyrics not timeless, says PR expert Kehinde Ajose

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Journalist and public relations expert, Kehinde Ajose has shared his thoughts on the recently released album of Nigerian pop star, Davido.

The opinionated showbiz enthusiast noted that some songs on the ‘Timeless’ album are remarkable, but Davido needs to improve on his lyrics.

In his words:”While some songs on Davido ‘s new album are remarkable, I am afraid the lyrics are not timeless. We know his lyrics appeals to a particular demography , but he can do better in the songwriting department.This also applies to Wizkid,Burna Boy and others. Not every time ‘Yansh’ and ‘She tell me say’.The more our music goes global, the more our artistes should strive to make timeless works of art”, he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RMAFC: COVID-19 delays salaries, allowances’ review

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

T he raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its disruptions have slowed down pace of work progress on review of political office holders’ salaries and allowances by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).   RMAFC chairman, Engr. Elias Mbam, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the commission was on course with its commitment […]
News

Biden eyes July 4 as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden has said he is hopeful that America can “mark independence” from Covid-19 on 4 July if people get vaccinated. In his first primetime address as president, Biden said he would order states to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1, reports the BBC. Current measures prioritise people by age […]
News

2023: Politics of exclusion, threat to Nigeria’s existence –Bauchi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged Nigerians to avoid politics of exclusion. According to him, politics of exclusion is a threat to the co-existence. Mohammed, who spoke at presentation of a book by frontline journalist Dr. Amanze Obi, said zero-sum politics of exclusion and alienation had brought out the worst in Nigerians. He called […]

Leave a Reply