Davido’s Sportstyle Line Pirated Three Days After Launch

Barely three days after the announcement of the superstar singer, Davido’s clothing line with PUMA, the pirated version has been spotted.

New Telegraph had reported that the DMW boss after his “Timeless” album was released, unveiled his fashion line in collaboration with the prominent sportswear brand.

However, mixed reactions were stirred up as the pirated version of the design has been spotted in the local markets.

Social media users were stunned at the swiftness of the replica and many pointed fingers at the biggest clothing textile market in Aba, Onitsha.

