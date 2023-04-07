Arts & Entertainments

Davido's Timeless album breaks new ground

Award-winning Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has broken a new ground across several musical platforms both in Nigeria and international streaming networks, with his new album, Timeless. The new album, which was released on March 31, came at a critical time in Davido’s career. It was created to deliver an impressive body of work while also asserting his place as Africa’s most reliable hit maker. The 17-track fourth album of Davido has once again proven that he understands the business of music and music release time frame.

Timeless breaks the record for the biggest African album in Apple Music history by first-day streams world-wide; it also set the record for the most simultaneous African songs on Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100; While it is number two on Apple Music’s US Albums chart, a new record for an African album; The album also breaks the record for the African album, with the most simultaneous number one entries on Apple Music’s albums chart. Also, the new body of work breaks the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release. Timeless gathered 4.91 million streams on March 31, surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89m by Burna Boy’s Love, Damini. Timeless’ had over 12 million streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album in the history of Audiomack among other impressive records.

