Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ tops UK Afrobeats chart

‘Unavailable’, one of the songs in Davido’s recently released album, ‘Timeless‘, has taken the top spot on the UK Afrobeats chart. The UK Afrobeats Singles Chart is a record chart compiled in the United Kingdom by the Official Charts Company (OCC) to determine the 20 most popular singles in the Afrobeats genre.

In the most recent installment (April 23 – 29), ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keyz, the South African singer, retains the top spot for a third week. Adekunle Gold’s ‘Party No Dey Stop’, featuring Zinoleesky, climbed to number 4 while Davido’s ‘Feel’ secured the 5th position. ‘Who Is Your Guy’ by Spyro claimed the number 6th spot, with Tiwa Savage’s ‘Stamina’ occupying the number 7th position. Rema’s ‘Holiday’ moved to number 8th position while BNXN’s ‘Gwagwalada’ took the 9th spot. The 10th spot was occupied by Ayra Starr’s ‘Sability’. The chart — compiled by the OCC from digital downloads, physical record sales, and audio streams in UK retail outlets — was launched in 2020. The introduction of the chart came about due to the rising popularity of Afrobeat music and artistes in the UK.