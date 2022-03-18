Davies-Kesington: Tinubu is the unifying force Nigeria needs

Baroness Tinuke Davies- Kesington is the Diaspora Woman Leader of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) as well as Matron, Asiwaju Volunteers Group (AVG). In this interview, she speaks on the kind of president Nigeria needs after Muhammadu Buhari, and why former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, fits the bill. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You are the Diaspora Woman Leader of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) and matron, Asiwaju Volunteers Group, what are your mandates?

The mandate that I have been given stems from my involvement in politics in the United Kingdom and my background in social policy development, which I engaged in not only in the United Kingdom but internationally. My political career in the UK began in the early 1990s as a community organiser, securing votes within the Black and South Asian community for the UK Labour Party.

I was later elected as a councillor and through my work, I was able to secure a position as a policy adviser to the then Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair and subsequently to his predecessor, because of other work I undertook as a member of their think tank. Using this experience, I founded the British Nigerian Association of Councillors, so that Nigerians in London will have a voice in the political system in the UK as well as being an integral part of Operation Black Votes, a national organisation that worked to ensure that Black people in the United Kingdom had their interests listened to and acted upon by government.

With my career in social policy, I was able to gain an international perspective on issues around social care, health, economics and family planning, protection of children and women’s issues and the impact of government policies in these areas. I undertook projects around social policy development in United Kingdom, Spain, Jamaica, United States, Canada, Nigeria, Ghana, Philippines and St. Lucia. In addition to this, I have sat on boards of numerous governmental and non-governmental organisations in the United Kingdom that focus on policy development.

Some have been agitating that APC should jettison zoning. Do you agree with this and why?

On one hand, some argue that zoning is required to allow for proper representation of our diverse tribes. On another hand, some say that zoning shows that democracy in Nigeria is immature and weak. Democracy is a Western European ideology that has been implemented in Nigeria. Looking at the idea of zoning and the framework of democracy, it is not actually in alignment given that democracy at its core, promotes freedom of access. Zonal politics is not aligned with actual democratic principles. It is not what would be expected in a country that purports to hold democratic values.

As the APC is, considering leaving zonal politics practices behind it shows political maturity, advancing knowledge and true alignment with democratic principles. Democratic ideology lends itself to people in a country regardless of where they are from, being able to participate in the political process, and if they choose to serve, they can represent the interests of their constituents. It is not so much about whether I agree with zoning or not rather we should focus on the best candidates, who can deliver the best for every community in Nigeria. That is what I agree with. I agree with what will improve the lives of Nigerians of every tribe and denomination.

As a stakeholder in the APC, who do you think should emerge as the next presidential candidate of the party?

There are many potential candidates in the APC. We have heard of aspirations from Vice President Yemi Oshibajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi. They are all experienced politicians; they all have something to offer Nigeria as the country needs a new direction to be able to compete in the global economic and political system.

In your own assessment, who among these aspirants should emerge as the next presidential candidate of the APC?

It’s simple, the candidate with the experience, determination and intelligence. Someone who has proven record and vision for the whole of Nigeria; who can represent Nigeria at the world stage; who understands politics, is my preferred candidate and that candidate is Asiwaju Tinubu.

There are others, who are jostling for the coveted office in your party. Why do you think Tinubu stands a better chance?

Yes, there are other eminently qualified personalities and Nigeria as a country is showing advancement by producing world class statesmen as mentioned above. They are all credit to Nigeria but in my professional judgement, Tinubu stands a better chance because he has over the years not only being known as a politician, but has become a brand that is embedded in the minds of Nigerians across all geographical locations. Tinubu is not only a statesman but he is also a brand. He has a unique vision for Nigeria, a Nigeria that is powerful, with her people, healthy, prosperous and educated.

Your preferred aspirant is an experienced politician but some are of the view that Nigeria needs more than a politician to lead the country. What other qualities do you think Tinubu possess to lift Nigeria?

I agree that Nigeria needs more than a politician; Nigeria needs a true visionary to guide the country into a better future. Therefore, we need Asiwaju Tinubu at this point in our history. Nigeria needs to advance rapidly and take true leadership position in Africa. That requires a statesman; one who understands statecraft and one who cares about people and the people’s interests. Tinubu dares to dream of a truly powerful Nigeria that gives its citizens chances in life, security, and gives them the ability to dream and make their dreams a reality.

Asiwaju Tinubu has deep love for Nigeria, every tribe, every region, and he sees Nigeria as an integrated unit that can take its place among leading nations in the world and make Black people across the globe have a beacon of hope and protection. He has vision for Nigeria as well as deep respect and love for all Nigerians.

What attainments did he achieve while leading Lagos State that should make Nigerians to vote for him?

The work Tinubu embarked on while as governor are well documented. He commissioned new hospitals, improved roads and he focused on infrastructure and fiscal responsibility.

What does he need to do to if he clinches the APC presidential ticket?

Tinubu is the unifying force that Nigeria needs. Nigerians from all regions and tribes have immense respect and believe in him. They see a man that has transcended all tribal and religious barriers and who will create a government that will reflect the country properly. Tinubu is fair, accountable and is obsessed with making Nigeria great.

What do think Tinubu will do differently if he eventually becomes president?

I believe that Asiwaju Tinubu will be bold and courageous; he will take us to where Nigeria ought to be.

