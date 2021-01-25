Sports

Davies: Ottasolo FC will stun domestic scene

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…extends empowerment   project to the public

 

The proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club, Gabriel Davies, has promised that the new outfit will take the football scene by storm in Nigeria.

 

Davies said his team, Ottasolo FC , would be administered like a professional outfit even though the team just registered for the Nigeria National League Amateur division.

 

He stressed that he did not join the football scene by accident but did so due to his passion after proper planning on how the team will be administered. “We sat down to plan all the logistics of running the club and that was why we made impact even in our first tournament, the Wike pre season tourney in Port Harcourt.

 

“There are experts in every area to manage the team . We are here to stay and not eager for results because our target is to do the right thing.

 

“One other interesting area is the business aspect of football. As young as we are, we are very deep in this already. Seven of out top players are now in various teams in the NPFL and that is just the beginning.

 

“Ourplayerssharethevissionof thecluband we are positive that gradually, we will make a huge impact in the domestic football scene.” Davies, a former Super Stores player who has an empowerment programme for former footballers, has extended the programme to the public .

 

The Ottasolo boss grant loans to people to helpfacilitatetheirrespectivebusinessventures. “Things are generally tough in the country and because we all feel it, not only footballers, we decided to extend the empowerment programme to the public,” Davies added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Jigawa’s Lala eyes Rangers’ scalp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jigawa Golden Stars forward, Abdullahi Musa Lala has said the team’s target in the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign was to finish in the top four.   The Dutse-based outfit won their first league game against Sunshine Stars by 1-0 but lost their second game against Dakkada FC 2-1 last Sunday in Uyo […]
Sports

Europa League: Rangers must wait after losing two-goal lead to Benfica

Posted on Author Reporter

*Napoli beat Rijeka while remembering Diego Maradona Rangers suffered another late collapse against Benfica as Steven Gerrard’s side missed out on the chance to plant one foot in the Europa League’s last 32. They looked to be on course for a famous scalp in what would have been the Ibrox club’s 150th European win after Scott Arfield and […]
Sports

Blake shooting: NBA postpones games after players’ boycott

Posted on Author Reporter

  The NBA postponed all three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after Milwaukee Bucks players boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Blake, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday, is recovering in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica