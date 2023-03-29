Sports

Davis Cup Finals Draws As Great Britain Faces Australia

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Great Britain(GB) has been drawn to face Australia, France, and Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September.

They will play their Group B matches at Manchester’s AO Arena from 12 to 17 September.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Sports

Eto’o elected Cameroon FA President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former international Samuel Eto’o will run Cameroonian football for the next four years after being elected head of the country’s FA on Saturday. The four-time African Footballer of the Year defeated rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football, reports the BBC. Seven candidates should have contested the elections, […]
Sports

Super Eagles land in San Jose ahead of friendly with Costa Rica

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The delegation of Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in San Jose, capital of Costa Rica, on Sunday evening ahead of Thursday’s international friendly match between both countries. The contingent, led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pm Local time […]
Sports

Meet Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach making history in Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Colin Udoh Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach who guided Albania’s KF Tirana to top flight triumph in their centenary year, has made history as the first African coach to lead a European team to a league title, and qualification for the UEFA Champions League — or any European competition, for that matter. For a […]

Leave a Reply