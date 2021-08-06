Davis Exotic Homes announces partnership with Mykmary

Davis Exotic Homes, a building, construction and architectural firm located in Lagos, has announced a partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show and Award 2021. The partnership is bringing to the fore the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organisation that has it in mind to add value and give back to the society through sponsorships, mentorship and bringing up start-ups in the business world – fashion industry included. Speaking on the partnership in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Davis Exotic Homes, Mr. Chukwuonu David, said: “We are elated to be associated with such a noble cause. We strongly believe that start-ups are the way to go for the Nigerian economy to scale up and grow and that is one of the things that made us partner with Mykmary Fashion House.

