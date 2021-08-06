News

Davis Exotic Homes announces partnership with Mykmary

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Davis Exotic Homes, a building, construction and architectural firm located in Lagos, has announced a partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show and Award 2021. The partnership is bringing to the fore the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organisation that has it in mind to add value and give back to the society through sponsorships, mentorship and bringing up start-ups in the business world – fashion industry included. Speaking on the partnership in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Davis Exotic Homes, Mr. Chukwuonu David, said: “We are elated to be associated with such a noble cause. We strongly believe that start-ups are the way to go for the Nigerian economy to scale up and grow and that is one of the things that made us partner with Mykmary Fashion House.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JAMB releases 14,620 withheld results, withdraws 14 others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cleared and released the withheld results of 14,620 candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Also, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released. However, the results of 93 candidates are still being withheld […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N87.5bn for FCT, 4 states’ roads

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N87.53 billion for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, said the contract for the roads in the territory […]
News Top Stories

Govs to decide on new fuel price tomorrow

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

N igerians may heave a sigh of relieve soon as state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will, tomorrow, decide on the contentious fuel price, when they hold their 28th teleconference meeting.   A statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica