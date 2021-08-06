Davis Exotic Homes announces partnership with Mykmary

Davis Exotic Homes, a building, construction and architectural firm located in Lagos, has announced a partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show and Award 2021. The partnership is bringing to the fore the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organisation that has it in mind to add value and give back to the society through sponsorships, mentorship and bringing up start-ups in the business world – fashion industry included. Speaking on the partnership in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Davis Exotic Homes, Mr. Chukwuonu David, said: “We are elated to be associated with such a noble cause. We strongly believe that start-ups are the way to go for the Nigerian economy to scale up and grow and that is one of the things that made us partner with Mykmary Fashion House.
Related Articles
JAMB releases 14,620 withheld results, withdraws 14 others
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cleared and released the withheld results of 14,620 candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Also, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released. However, the results of 93 candidates are still being withheld […]
FEC approves N87.5bn for FCT, 4 states’ roads
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N87.53 billion for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, said the contract for the roads in the territory […]
Govs to decide on new fuel price tomorrow
N igerians may heave a sigh of relieve soon as state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will, tomorrow, decide on the contentious fuel price, when they hold their 28th teleconference meeting. A statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the […]
